Live
- National Day of Healing
- Google’s product studio to help merchants create product imagery using AI
- IIMA executive education programmes ranked No. 1 in India
- UGC NET 2023 preparation tips
- National Road Trip Day
- From adult performer to ‘Kennedy’ star: Sunny Leone says it began with ‘Bigg Boss’
- Mindful habits to live a more meaningful life
- Asthmatic females need to be protected at work
- Inspector Avinash: When Shalini Chauhan forgot her lines before Randeep Hooda
- Buchi Babu hopes for exciting time ahead with Ram Charan
Buchi Babu hopes for exciting time ahead with Ram Charan
With his first film “Uppena,” director Buchi Babu Sana attracted the youth audiences big time. The movie was a stunning blockbuster at the ticket...
With his first film “Uppena,” director Buchi Babu Sana attracted the youth audiences big time. The movie was a stunning blockbuster at the ticket windows. After “Uppena”, everyone was curious about the second project of director.
Buchi Babu surprised one and all by announcing a film with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. Today the director shared a picture of him along with the star actor and wrote, “Exciting times ahead with Global Star Ram Charan.” The fans are pretty excited about the movie and are asking the director to present Charan in a mass avatar.
The movie, which is said to be a rural action drama, will be bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru. This will be the 16th film for the actor, and the shooting is expected to commence after Charan is done with “Game Changer.”