  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Buchi Babu hopes for exciting time ahead with Ram Charan

Buchi Babu hopes for exciting time ahead with Ram Charan
x
Highlights

With his first film “Uppena,” director Buchi Babu Sana attracted the youth audiences big time. The movie was a stunning blockbuster at the ticket...

With his first film “Uppena,” director Buchi Babu Sana attracted the youth audiences big time. The movie was a stunning blockbuster at the ticket windows. After “Uppena”, everyone was curious about the second project of director.

Buchi Babu surprised one and all by announcing a film with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. Today the director shared a picture of him along with the star actor and wrote, “Exciting times ahead with Global Star Ram Charan.” The fans are pretty excited about the movie and are asking the director to present Charan in a mass avatar.

The movie, which is said to be a rural action drama, will be bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru. This will be the 16th film for the actor, and the shooting is expected to commence after Charan is done with “Game Changer.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X