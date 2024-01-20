Live
- Arshad Warsi shares about his challenging childhood
- Chahatt Khanna declines to be part of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
- Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Gandhi’ begins shooting in Gujarat
- Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water
- Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale: Get Mega Offers on Samsung.com
- Teachers’ associations in Bengal object to change in timing for Class 10, 12 board exams
- Northeast witnessing peace, progress due to PM Modi's effort: Amit Shah
- Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy
- Helicopter carrying TDP president takes a deviated route
- Profit booking in IT, FMCG stocks amid subdued trend
Actress Chahatt Khanna has reportedly declined an offer to be a part of the mythological show "Shrimad Ramayan.
Actress Chahatt Khanna has reportedly declined an offer to be a part of the mythological show "Shrimad Ramayan." She mentioned that she was offered the role of an "apsara" but didn't want to portray that character. Chahatt expressed that if she had been offered the prominent role of Sita, she would have accepted it.
She also mentioned that she often receives offers for grey roles and is currently considering a project where she plays the protagonist. Chahatt expressed her interest in being part of a beautiful mature love story and is even writing a script for such a project. Although there are rumors about an offer from Colors for a mature love story, she clarified that she has not yet signed the project but is considering it.
