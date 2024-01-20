Chahatt Khanna declines to be part of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Actress Chahatt Khanna has reportedly declined an offer to be a part of the mythological show "Shrimad Ramayan." She mentioned that she was offered the role of an "apsara" but didn't want to portray that character. Chahatt expressed that if she had been offered the prominent role of Sita, she would have accepted it.

She also mentioned that she often receives offers for grey roles and is currently considering a project where she plays the protagonist. Chahatt expressed her interest in being part of a beautiful mature love story and is even writing a script for such a project. Although there are rumors about an offer from Colors for a mature love story, she clarified that she has not yet signed the project but is considering it.