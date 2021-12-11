Check The List Of Movies And Shows Releasing In The Coming Week Of December
It is all known that the last month of this year is going to be a complete entertainer! Right from Balakrishna's Akhanda to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, a dozen movies are ready to hit the theatres in December. Even the Christmas festival fever also turned the reason for this blockbuster season.
Well, as the weekend is here, let us check out the movies and shows which are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this week… Take a look!
As the festive season is ahead only Allu Arjun's most-awaited movie Pushpa's first part, 'Pushpa – The Rise' will be released this week…
Pushpa- The Rise
Release Date: 17th December, 2021
Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu
Release Platform: Theatres
Director: Sukumar
Genre: Action Drama
Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actors of this movie while Anasuya will be seen as 'Dakshayani' and Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action thriller. The plot deals with red sanders smuggling in the area of Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and a few other familiar faces will essay the prominent roles.
Now, let us check out the OTT releases of the coming week… Take a look!
Amazon Prime
December 12
A Christmas Star
December 16
Theory Of Everything
December 17
• Boxing Day
• Christmas Is Cancelled
• With Love—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
Netflix
December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
Eye in the Sky
December 14
• The Future Diary — Netflix Series
• Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
• StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
December 15
• Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
• The Challenge: Season 12
• The Challenge: Season 25
• Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
• The Giver
• The Hand of God — Netflix Film
• Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
• Masha and the Bear: Season 5
• Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
• Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
• A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
• A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
• Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
• Darkest Hour
• Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17
• Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
• The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 18
• Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
• Oldboy
Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: December 15
• Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
• Gigantosaurus (S3)
• Life Below Zero (S17)
• Science Of Stupid (S8)
• Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
• Hawkeye – Episode 105
Release Date: December 17
• Home Alone 4
• Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
• Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere
So guys, have a blockbuster week ahead… Happy weekend!!!