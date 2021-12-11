Check The List Of Movies And Shows Releasing In The Coming Week Of December

It is all known that the last month of this year is going to be a complete entertainer! Right from Balakrishna's Akhanda to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, a dozen movies are ready to hit the theatres in December. Even the Christmas festival fever also turned the reason for this blockbuster season.

Well, as the weekend is here, let us check out the movies and shows which are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this week… Take a look!

As the festive season is ahead only Allu Arjun's most-awaited movie Pushpa's first part, 'Pushpa – The Rise' will be released this week…

Pushpa- The Rise

Release Date: 17th December, 2021

Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Sukumar

Genre: Action Drama

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actors of this movie while Anasuya will be seen as 'Dakshayani' and Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action thriller. The plot deals with red sanders smuggling in the area of Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and a few other familiar faces will essay the prominent roles.

Now, let us check out the OTT releases of the coming week… Take a look!

Amazon Prime



December 12

A Christmas Star

December 16



Theory Of Everything

December 17



• Boxing Day

• Christmas Is Cancelled

• With Love—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Netflix



December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13



Eye in the Sky

December 14



• The Future Diary — Netflix Series

• Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

• StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

December 15



• Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

• The Challenge: Season 12

• The Challenge: Season 25

• Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

• The Giver

• The Hand of God — Netflix Film

• Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

• Masha and the Bear: Season 5

• Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

• Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16



• A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

• A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

• Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

• Darkest Hour

• Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17



• Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

• The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 18



• Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

• Oldboy

Disney+ Hotstar



Release Date: December 15

• Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

• Gigantosaurus (S3)

• Life Below Zero (S17)

• Science Of Stupid (S8)

• Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere

• Hawkeye – Episode 105

Release Date: December 17



• Home Alone 4

• Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

• Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere

So guys, have a blockbuster week ahead… Happy weekend!!!