Chiranjeevi Reacts to Shiva Release: Mind-Blowing Thoughts on RGV’s Cult Classic ✅

Ahead of Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva re-releasing in theatres on November 14, 2025. Mega Star Chiranjeevi has released a special video praising RGV, Nagarjuna, and the team.

Reacting to the video, RGV shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The director thanked Chiranjeevi for the good words and also apologised to the actor.

"Thank you ⁦ @KChiruTweets gaaru, Also on this occasion I want to sincerely apologise to you if I ever unintentionally offended you ..Thank you once again foryour large heartednes," he wrote in his post.

Thank you ⁦@KChiruTweets⁩ gaaru, Also on this occasion I want to sincerely apologise to you if I ever unintentionally offended you ..Thank you once again for your large heartedness 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/08EaUPVCQT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2025



















