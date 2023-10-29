ChiyaanVikram’s next gets an announcement

Well known production house HR Pictures officially released an announcement video which gave out details pertaining to actor Chiyaan Vikram's eagerly awaited 62nd film, tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 62'.

The production house, which will be producing the film, made it known that the film was being directed by critically acclaimed director SUArun Kumar, best known for having made films like “PannaiyarumPadminiyum,”“Sethupathi,”“Sindhubadh,” and the immensely popular superhit film “Chiththa,” which released recently.

National Award winner GV Prakash will be scoring the music for this intense and gripping action entertainer, which is to be produced by Riya Shibu on behalf of HR Pictures.The announcement video gives a glimpse of the explosive action in Chiyaan 62, the full-fledged shooting of which is to start next year.

Fans of Chiyaan Vikram, who were already in a state of delight because of the new updates on “Dhruva Natchathiram” and “Thangalaan,” are now super thrilled by the official announcement video of 'Chiyaan 62', which contains scenes from the first chapter of the film.