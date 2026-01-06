Complete entertainer ‘Crazy Kalyanam’ title-look poster released

The title-look poster of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Crazy Kalyanam’ has been officially unveiled, creating curiosity with its vibrant and festive appeal. The film stars Naresh VK, Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker, and Raju Weds Rambai fame Akhil Uddemari in lead roles. The project is being produced as Production No. 2 under the Arrow Cinemas banner by passionate producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, with Badrappa Gajula helming the film as writer and director.

Set against a wedding backdrop, ‘Crazy Kalyanam’ is designed as a complete entertainer packed with humour, emotions, and celebration. The film revolves around an engaging story centred on marriage and relationships, promising wholesome entertainment for family audiences. Major portions of the film were shot across several rural locations in Telangana, adding authenticity and local flavour to the narrative. The makers have announced that more updates regarding the film will be revealed soon.

Music for ‘Crazy Kalyanam’ is composed by Suresh Bobbili, who earlier delivered popular soundtracks for ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ and ‘Raju Weds Rambai’. His music is expected to play a key role in enhancing the film’s festive and emotional tone.