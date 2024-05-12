‘Darling’ director lauds Nabha Natesh’s performance in the film

Director Ashwin Raam has expressed his admiration for Nabha Natesh's work in the upcoming film "Darling." The movie, featuring the talented actress alongside Priyadarshi, recently concluded its shooting schedule, as announced on the team's official social media platforms.





In a heartfelt note shared yesterday, Raam extended his gratitude to the entire crew for their dedicated efforts throughout the production process. He assured audiences of an unparalleled entertainment experience and specifically commended Nabha Natesh for her outstanding contribution to the project.









Raam's appreciation for Nabha Natesh's performance suggests that the actress is set to leave a lasting impression on viewers with her portrayal in "Darling." He expressed his excitement for audiences to witness her on-screen magic and highlighted her significant role in shaping the narrative.





After a hiatus of nearly two years due to personal reasons, Nabha Natesh is making a remarkable comeback with projects like "Darling" and "Swayambhu," among others. Her return to the silver screen has generated considerable anticipation among fans, who eagerly await her captivating performances in these upcoming ventures.





As the post-production work for "Darling" progresses, fans can look forward to more updates and announcements regarding the film's release date and promotional activities. With Nabha Natesh's promising role and Ashwin Raam's directorial vision, "Darling" promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences across the board.

