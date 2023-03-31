Dasara breaks records with day-1 collection in Nizam

Nani's highly anticipated movie "Dasara" has received great reviews and is breaking records everywhere. The film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The film has taken the Telugu states, especially Nizam, by storm with its impressive collections. On its opening day alone, the film grossed a whopping share of Rs. 6.77 crores (including GST) in Nizam alone, making it the highest-grossing Nani film ever released.

The movie is expected to continue its impressive run for several more days, and more box office records are likely to be broken. Additionally, the film has already made a solid start in the US, collecting $850K (including premieres) on its opening day.

The cast includes Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Purnaa, and others in crucial roles, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. "Dasara" was produced by SLV Cinemas. Stay tuned for more updates about the film.