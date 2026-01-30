Devagudi: A rural drama that questions caste barriers

Produced under the Pushyami Film Makers banner, Devagudi is presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, who also serves as the film’s producer. Starring Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, Anushree, and Raghu Kunche in key roles, the film hit theatres worldwide today. Set against a Rayalaseema backdrop, Devagudi attempts to blend a social message with a commercial narrative. Does it succeed in engaging the audience? Let’s take a closer look.

Story

Veerareddy (Raghu Kunche), a powerful faction leader in the village of Devagudi, is known for protecting his people but remains deeply bound by rigid caste beliefs. Despite his authority, he cannot tolerate his follower’s son Dharma (Abhinav Shaurya) sharing a close bond with his own son (Narasimha). Matters worsen when Veerareddy discovers that his daughter Shweta (Anushree) is in love with Dharma. Enraged, he banishes Dharma from the village. Soon after, violence erupts, Veerareddy falls ill, and Shweta mysteriously goes missing. What happened to Shweta? Did Dharma truly love her? Will love triumph over caste and power? The answers unfold on the big screen.

Performances

Abhinav Shaurya delivers a sincere and grounded performance, holding his own as the film’s emotional core. Anushree impresses with her expressive portrayal, while Narasimha lends good support as the conflicted son. Raghu Kunche stands out as Veerareddy, bringing intensity and conviction to the role. Supporting actors like Raghu Babu, Rocket Raghava, and Meesala Lakshman add light moments where required.

Technicalities

Director Ramakrishna Reddy deserves credit for narrating a predictable yet engaging story without letting it feel dull. The Rayalaseema flavour adds authenticity. Madin’s music works well, with melodious songs and an effective background score. The film’s runtime is crisp, and the production values are surprisingly rich for its scale.

Analysis

While the storyline feels familiar and easy to predict, Devagudi scores with its earnest attempt to question the caste system—still a harsh reality in society. The film balances emotion, drama, romance, and action, delivering a solid commercial experience with a social conscience.

On a whole, Devagudi is a watchable rural drama that boldly questions caste-based discrimination while keeping mainstream audiences engaged.

Rating: 3/5