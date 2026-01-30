Security forces began an anti-terror campaign to eliminate Jaish terrorists from Jammu as well as in Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. Following which internet service in the region were shut down.

The battle is currently taking place in Kishtwar's Chatroo region.

There has been no contact by terrorists as of yet. There are ongoing searches in Chatroo region's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam.

This latest attack on terrorists who are linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) comes one week after an Pakistani terrorist who was also connected to Jaish and was killed in a shootout with security personnel inside Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, as per the police.

The security forces launched an joint operation to stop terrorists, and a confrontation took place in the Billawar region, where one terrorist died as per jammu kashmir internet snapped inspector general the police Bhim S. Tuti.

The perpetrator is recognized by the name of Usman from Pakistan as Usman from Pakistan, according to Kathua the police's senior superintendent Mohita Sharma. "Security forces have found a US M4 carbines manufactured by M4 as well as ammunition and arms from the suspect," Sharma added, as reported earlier via Hindustan Times.

The situation deteriorated on Thursday morning, when the first contact was established with terrorists who were hiding in the forest of Singhpora. "Heavy shooting between both sides had been ongoing as of the last jk terror search operation and there are efforts underway to stop terrorists from who are operating in the area," officials said.