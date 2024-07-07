‘Devara: Part 1’ post-production on full swing; film starts dubbing

Anticipation is mounting for "Devara: Part 1," the upcoming action drama starring Jr NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, slated for a grand multilingual release on September 27, 2024. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor joins the cast as the female lead, adding to the film's allure.

Recent updates from the production front reveal that dubbing work for "Devara" has commenced in full swing, coinciding with the ongoing shooting schedule. Himaja, who plays a significant supporting role, shared a glimpse of her dubbing session, signaling the film's progress.

In addition to production updates, rumors circulating within industry circles suggest that the filmmakers are gearing up to unveil a romantic track soon. Fans eagerly await an official announcement, poised to see how this element will complement the film's narrative.

"Devara: Part 1" is backed by the esteemed production houses Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, ensuring a high-caliber cinematic experience. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Shruti Marathe, and others, each bringing depth to pivotal roles.

With Jr NTR's powerhouse presence, director Koratala Siva's vision, and a star-studded lineup, "Devara: Part 1" promises to captivate audiences across languages. As excitement builds towards its release, industry insiders and fans alike anticipate a cinematic spectacle that will leave a lasting impression on the box office and hearts alike.







