Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kottu’ Telugu release
National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Idli Kottu’ is set for a grand Telugu release on October 1 under Rama Rao Chintapalli’s Sri Vedakshara Movies.
After the huge success of ‘Kuberaa’, Dhanush is ready to entertain audiences with his next project, which he has also directed. The movie is produced by Akash Baskaran and Dhanush under Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films.
This marks Dhanush’s fourth film as a director. The teasers and posters have already received a strong response, raising expectations. ‘Idli Kottu’ will release in both Tamil and Telugu on October 1.
The Telugu rights created strong competition among buyers, but Sri Vedakshara Movies, led by Rama Rao Chintapalli, acquired them for a record price – the highest ever in Dhanush’s career. The film will now have its biggest Telugu release under their banner.
Producer Rama Rao Chintapalli said, “We are proud to present ‘Idli Kottu’ in Telugu with the largest release of Dhanush’s career. We thank Dhanush and his team for giving us this opportunity.”
The film stars Nithya Menen as the female lead, with Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in key roles.
On the technical side, G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music, Kiran Koushik is handling cinematography, Prasanna G.K. is the editor, Jackie is the art director, and Peter Hein is choreographing the action sequences.
With a worldwide release in both Telugu and Tamil, ‘Idli Kottu’ is expected to make a big mark at the box office.