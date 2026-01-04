Diana Penty stresses professional detachment in acting

Actress Diana Penty, who was recently seen in the streaming series Do You Wanna Partner, has shared her views on the importance of professional detachment in acting, even while maintaining cordial relationships with co-stars. Speaking during the show’s promotions, Diana emphasised that an actor’s performance should never be influenced by personal equations off screen.

Reflecting on her experience working with Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana clarified that while the two shared a warm camaraderie, her acting process remains firmly independent of personal bonds. According to her, the true test of a good actor lies in the ability to deliver a convincing performance regardless of whether one shares a close relationship with their co-actors.

“As a good actor, what you bring to the screen should be independent of your personal equation with someone,” Diana said. “Whether you get along with a co-actor or not, the character and the performance must come first. That’s the basis of how good an actor you are.”

She added that in Do You Wanna Partner, things worked seamlessly because she and Tamannaah naturally got along, making the off-screen experience effortless. This comfort, she noted, translated positively on screen, allowing them to improvise freely and bring authenticity to their scenes.

Diana further highlighted that their relaxed rapport removed any formality, enabling honest conversations and creative liberty during filming. “We were comfortable enough to say things freely, without being cautious, and that really helped,” she said.

Calling the experience fortunate, Diana described the collaboration as smooth, organic, and creatively fulfilling, underlining how professionalism and personal comfort can coexist—without one compromising the other.