Director Bala unveils 'Ramam Raghavam' teaser
Chennai witnessed a star-studded affair as the teaser launch event for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film "Ramam Raghavam" took place. Directors Bala and Pandiraj, along with actors Bobby Simha and Soori, graced the occasion alongside the entire cast and crew of the movie. Lead actors Samuthirakani and Dhanraj Koranani were present, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.
The teaser offers a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of a father-son relationship, hinting at a poignant slice-of-life drama. Directed by debutant Dhanraj Koranani, "Ramam Raghavam" promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative.
Initially teased in February, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Pruthviraj, Satya, Moksha Sengupta, Pramodini, and Srinivas Reddy. Arun Chiluvera handles the music composition, while Durga Prasad oversees cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh takes charge of editing.
Produced by Prudhvi Polavarapu under the Slate Pencil banner, the project is presented by Prabhakar Aaripaka. With such a stellar lineup both in front of and behind the camera, "Ramam Raghavam" is poised to make a significant impact in the world of cinema.
The event was a celebration of talent and creativity, with attendees expressing their excitement for the film's release. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses into this compelling cinematic journey. "Ramam Raghavam" is set to leave a lasting impression with its heartfelt storytelling and stellar performances.