Director Maruthiunveils ‘EeKaalame’song from ‘Nachinavadu’

Featuring young actor Laxman Chinna in the lead role, “Nachinavadu” is produced under Yenuganti Film Zone banner. Laxman is directing the film while he also plays the central role. Mijo Joseph has composed the songs. The songs which were already released are trending in social media handles. The new song from the film “EeKaalame”which has the vocals of renowned veteran singer Javed Ali. The song is unveiled by happening director Maruthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Maruthi said "I have listened to the song which has been composed by Malayalam music composer Mijo Joseph and instantly felt it has a very good vibe. I liked the trailer as well. I wish the very best to the hero and director Laxman Chinna. Wishing the very best for the entire team.”

Lakshman Chinna said "I feel this song is deeply rooted in my life. The music by Mijo is of elite quality. I would like to wholeheartedly thank Maruthi for making the time and encouraging out team. We are releasing our film very soon."



