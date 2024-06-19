Director, producer Rajesh Jagannatham pins all hopes on ‘Nindha’

Varun Sandesh's upcoming film 'Nindha' is set to release in theatres on June 21st. Directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannatham under The Fervent Indie Productions, 'Nindha' is based on real events and is tagged with the intriguing caption 'Kandrakota Mystery.' Mythri Movies will be distributing the film in the Nizam region.

In a recent interaction, Rajesh Jagannatham shared insights into the film and his journey. Hailing from Narsapuram, Rajesh studied in Nellore, Chennai, and the USA, eventually settling in the USA where he pursued his passion for filmmaking. His short films have garnered accolades, paving the way for his directorial debut.

Rajesh believed Varun Sandesh was perfect for the lead role in 'Nindha,' considering it an ideal comeback for the actor. Although the film's poster led to speculation about a ghost story, the teaser clarified the narrative, blending real incidents with fiction.

Taking on the dual role of director and producer, Rajesh expressed his dedication to the project, with his father assisting on set. The technical team, including cameraman Ramiz and music director Santhu Omkar, has been a significant asset to the film.

Rajesh emphasized that 'Nindha' will be a memorable experience, with each character, including those played by Mime Madhu and Annie, making a strong impact. He expressed confidence that the film will resonate with audiences, drawing comparisons to the quality of concept-based Malayalam movies.