Disappointment for Samantha fans

'The Family Man' is one of the super hit web-series in Hindi. The super hit web-series will have a sequel now with the title, 'The Family Man 2'. Samantha Akkineni is also a part of the second part of the series. An official confirmation on the release date of the series has come out now. It was supposed to release this month but was postponed to Summer now.

"We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you!" shared the film unit on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role in the series. Samantha's fans are disappointed that the postponement has happened and now they will have to wait few more months.