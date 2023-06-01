DQ’s ‘King of Kotha,’ in final stages of post production

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in “King of Kotha,” a gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the female lead in this pan-Indian movie.



Today, music director Jakes Bejoy officially announced that he kickstarted the background score work. He took to his Instagram profile and posted a picture to announce the same. The entire shoot of the movie was completed very recently.

Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios produced this movie, which has Shaan Rahman as the music composer. The movie will be released in theaters this Onam.