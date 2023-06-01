Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
DQ’s ‘King of Kotha,’ in final stages of post production
Highlights
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in “King of Kotha,” a gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in “King of Kotha,” a gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the female lead in this pan-Indian movie.
Today, music director Jakes Bejoy officially announced that he kickstarted the background score work. He took to his Instagram profile and posted a picture to announce the same. The entire shoot of the movie was completed very recently.
Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios produced this movie, which has Shaan Rahman as the music composer. The movie will be released in theaters this Onam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS