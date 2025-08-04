Dulquer teams up with debutant Ravi Nelakuditi for a pan-India love drama

Versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan, known for his refined taste in scripts and compelling performances, has officially launched his 41st film, tentatively titled #DQ41. The project marks his collaboration with debutant director Ravi Nelakuditi and promises a refreshing take on a modern love story woven with rich emotional drama.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, #DQ41 also stands as a milestone 10th venture for the production house (#SLV10). The film was launched today with a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by several prominent film personalities.

Natural Star Nani gave the first clap for the muhurtham shot, while director Buchi Babu Sana switched on the camera. The script was formally handed over to the team by Nani, Gunnam Sandeep, and Ramya Gunnam. The first shot was directed by Ravi Nelakuditi himself.

The event also saw the presence of Dasara and The Paradise director Srikanth Odela. The film’s regular shoot commenced immediately after the ceremony.

Known for his strong presence in both Malayalam and Telugu cinema, Dulquer was drawn to the film by Ravi Nelakuditi’s compelling and original narrative. The film is expected to offer high technical finesse and features an ensemble of top-tier technicians: Anay Om Goswamy will crank the camera, GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

#DQ41 will release across five languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi—solidifying its Pan-India appeal. Additional details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.