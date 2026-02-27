Growth needs oxygen of peace: CM Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said peace is crucial to development, asserting that places in the Union territory that were once synonymous with conflict, are now beacons of harmony. “Development requires the oxygen of peace. My government’s primary objective is to provide you with a transparent, democratic, and stable environment,” the chief minister said, addressing the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here.

Referring to Pahlagam attack, Abdullah said while the tourism sector in the Union territory is beginning to realise its true potential, it cannot rely solely on the natural beauty of resorts like Gulmarg or Pahalgam.

“We are pioneering border tourism, villages like Keran, Gurez and Teetwal -- once synonymous with conflict, are now symbols of connection. We are working with the Union government to develop nine new destinations to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the last mile,” he said. Abdullah also urged people to protect the environment.

“Our glaciers are receding, our winters are changing. That is why we are investing in sustainable infrastructure, whether it is the use of artificial snow technology to save our ski season in Gulmarg, or the promotion of eco-tents over concrete hotels,” he said. The chief minister emphasised that tourism of tomorrow should not destroy the nature of today. “I call upon the environmental science graduates here, help us create a green standard for Kashmiri hospitality,” he said. Abdullah said his government is committed to three tenets -- meritocracy, sustainability, and digital sovereignty.