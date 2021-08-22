EMK, Bigg Boss set to storm thirsty Telugu viewers

Two mega shows, "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (EMK)" and "Bigg Boss" are well set to rock the television in Telugu States to quench the entertainment thirst of the viewers who have been vexed with the 'on and off' film industry for over one-and-a-half-year due to coronavirus-inflicted misery. What that makes both the shows special is that while the young tiger Jr NTR makes his comeback to small screen to host the "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu" for the first time, the seasoned campaigner Akkineni Nagarjuna returns to host the "Bigg Boss Season-5" for the third successive time.



Although the duo has an unparalleled inimitable style of hosting TV shows, it's seen as a sort of contest within the contest – the vintage Nag versus swashbuckling Jr NTR. Both the shows are set to hit the televisions separated by a couple of weeks – "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu" from August 22, and "Bigg Boss" from September 5.

Indeed it's a gala for the entertainment-starved viewers who have been stuck to the mundane Telugu serials that never make any progression, story-wise, even after dozens of episodes.

"Entertainment has become choosy especially since the closure of film theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic. If some moved to access the OTT, the others left with no choice but to habituate to the humdrum of Telugu serials. Shows like Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the Bigg Boss give a much needed respite from the mundane stuff," Cholleti Srivatsava, retired Air Force employee, Hyderabad, told The Hans India, sharing his observations on both the shows.

The presence of stars like Nag and NTR Jr add more colour and jazz up any show. They make people glued to the television sets with their glamour and scintillating skills. Moreover, the hosts of these shows need spontaneity and have to be extemporal which both these actors have in abundance. To be aired on Gemini channel from August 22, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is expected to give a tough fight to the Bigg Boss telecasted by Star Maa from September 5 as far as TRP ratings are concerned.

Nag hosted the first three seasons of the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (earlier known as Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu) before making way for his friend and Mega Star Chiranjeevi in the Season-4. Now, the Season-5 will be hosted by NTR Jr. With his RRR co-star Ramcharan Tej is to appear in the opening episode, viewers' hype seems to be out of bounds.

On the other hand, the 105-day Bigg Boss Season-5 is also ready to set the small screen on fire with flirty Nag hosting the show. The winners of last four seasons of Bigg Boss are Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj and Abhijeet simultaneously.