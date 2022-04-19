Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh"s Jayesh Bhai Jordaar trailer is OUT
Live Updates
#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022
#KGF2 is on the fire in the UK— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 19, 2022
Hindi: £45,503
South lang: £57,987
Total: £103,489
Grand total: £692,311 (₹6.9 cr)
To give a perspective #RRR collected £57,066 on 1st Monday.#KGFChapter2 has potential to reach £1 million landmark.
Monstrous blockbuster 🔥🇬🇧
The Industry would miss your enormous contribution sir.Your absence is huge loss to the Film fraternity and to the Indian Cinema.— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 19, 2022
My Condolences to his Family and Loved ones.
RIP #NarayanDasNarang Garu. https://t.co/Ze1L9bABId
IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ https://t.co/WNhLAt0xdr— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2022
Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! #ShaliniPandey | @bomanirani | #RatnaPathakShah | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangrt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay pic.twitter.com/snCSYhXCRz
#Pushpa impact 🔥🔥🔥#Taggedelee pic.twitter.com/jAt030VekS— Thyview (@Thyview) April 18, 2022
శ్రీ నారాయణదాస్ నారంగ్ గారు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి - జనసేన అధ్యక్షులు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ pic.twitter.com/DLx1JYxDeZ— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 19, 2022
IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO DREAM! #3YearsForClassicJERSEY@NameisNani @gowtam19 @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial @vamsi84 @NavinNooli @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/0nuEh6VjoF— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 19, 2022
Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022