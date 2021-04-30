Entertainment Roundup: Tollywood And Bollywood Movies Which Released In April 2021

Being the Summer time, actually there should be much Hungama at the ticket windows. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Tollywood and Bollywood movies got postponed. Well, Vakeel Saab, Wild Dog movies hit the theatres in the staring of the month while in Bollywood, The Big Bull, Hello Charlie, Ajeeb Dastanas released on the small screens.

Well, let us have a look at the Box-Office report of April, 2021 month:

Wild Dog

Release Date: 2nd April

Box-Office Collection: 7 Crores

Along with Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher, Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza and Mayank Parekh, Atul Kulkarni and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha will be seen as Nag's team members in the Wild Dog movie. Bollywood's ace actress Dia Mirza will be seen as Nag's wife in this action thriller.

Wild Dog is directed by Ashishor Solomon and bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner. Nag is essaying the role of NIA Agent Vijay Varma in this action thriller and will be seen as an encounter specialist whose aim is to shoot out all the terrorists from the country.





Wild Dog Movie Review & Rating {2.75/5}





Vakeel Saab



Release Date: 9th April, 2021

Box-Office Collections: Rs 135.1 crores

The 'Vaakel Saab' movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in society.This flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.

Well, Virata Parvam, Love Story, Varudu Kavalenu, Tuck Jagadish and Lakshya movies got postponed due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Well, coming to the Bollywood, The Bigg Bull, Hello Charlie, Ajeeb Dastanas on the OTT platforms in this month.





Vakeel Saab Movie Review & Rating {3.25/5}





The Big Bull



OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 8th April, 2021

The Big Bull movie is produced by Ajay Devgn,Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. Junior B is essayed the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in this movie and all set to play a flawed man character in this crime thriller.

As we all know Junior B is the lead actor of this movie, Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie. Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah.





Ajeeb Dastanas



OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 16th April, 2021

This movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghayawan and Kayoze Irani and is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Ajeeb Dastanas is a concoction of four short stories and has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Bharucha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.





Hello Charlie



OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 9th April, 2021

Hello Charlie movie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani. It also has Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi in other prominent roles.

This movie is all about how Aadar meets the Gorilla as he is given the task of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. While one more interesting element of this teaser is the Gorilla is a fan of Hrithik Roshan's Ude.







