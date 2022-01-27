Even Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Also Gets Postponed…

After Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jersey, Prithviraj and Acharya now Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona also joins the list! Yes, this most-awaited movie is also postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. The makers of this magnum opus announced this news through social media dropping an official note…



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed it and shared the official statement of the makers of the Vikrant Rona movie… Take a look!

This statement reads, "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero".

Taran also wrote, "'VIKRANT RONA' RELEASE POSTPONED... #VikrantRona - which was slated for release on 24 Feb 2022 - has been postponed... Stars #KichchaSudeepa... The PAN-#India film is directed by #AnupBhandari... OFFICIAL STATEMENT...".

Going with the details of this movie, Kiccha Sudeep is the lead actor while Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are other important cast of this movie. Giving it a Pan-Indian appeal, the makers are releasing the movie in total 5 languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. This movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and is produced by Jack Manjunath and Alankar Pandian under the Shalini Artss banner.

This movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on 24th February, 2022!