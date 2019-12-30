Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan calls Paras Chhabra 'the most disgusting guy ever'; Here's why

This season of Bigg Boss is full of twists and turns as the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in order to outdo their personalities. And one such contestant of this season, Paras Chhabra, is trying his best to sell his "Sanskari Playboy" image. In the first few weeks of the show, Paras was seen getting close to Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill. The two had decided to make a connection with each other and go further in the second phase of the show. However, things did not go according to them and Paras seemed to bond with Mahira Sharma.

Paras and Mahira still have such a strong bond with each other that they both are always spotted together. Sometimes they also seem to share a bond beyond friendship but however are reluctant to say it openly because of a reason. Apparently, Paras already has a girlfriend named Akansha Puri in real life and they both are so close that they have inked each other's names on their wrist. Even though Akansha had openly revealed that it was their game plan together to sell Paras' playboy image in the game, many times things went out of proportion and left Akansha hurt.

This is the reason why many celebrities including ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan is slamming Paras for his ugly game plan. Sana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of Paras in her story where she called him the "most disgusting guy ever". Sana had also met the housemates personally when she went inside the house with Urvashi Dholakia on Diwali special episode. Then also the diva had slammed Paras for not playing the game fairly. Now it'll be interesting to watch how the actor's girlfriend Akansha responds to Sana's opinion about her boyfriend.