Exclusive: Manish Chaudhari on Aryan Khan’s Debut, “He’s Outstandingly Talented”

Actor Manish Chaudhari has been on a roll with back to back acclaimed roles in his kitty. His most recent being 'Kingdom' and 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

The actor who will next be seen in Aryan Khan's debut series as a director & writer, "The Bads Of Bollywood", shared his excitement about working with SRK's son on his much-anticipated debut web show in an exclusive conversation with The Hans India.

"I’m extremely excited about The Bads of Bollywood coming out. We’ve all worked very hard on it, and now it’s finally going to be there for everyone to see," he said.

Speaking about Aryan Khan’s work on the series, Chaudhari was full of praise for the young creator,"Aryan has done a fantastic job. He’s very young, outstandingly talented, and has done an exceedingly wonderful job as a creator, writer, and director."

Chaudhari also shed light on how Aryan has cleverly woven in some iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogues from what we can gauge from the preview. He also noted how Aryan’s delivery bore a resemblance to his father’s legendary style.

When asked if he noticed similarities between Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan while working together, Chaudhari admitted,"Every now and then, yes, you could see a glimpse of Sir somewhere. But that’s natural, they’re father and son, so it’s bound to happen."

With the buzz around Aryan Khan’s directorial debut growing, "The Bads of Bollywood" is one of the most awaited releases. Besides Manish Chaudhari, the show also features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and targets Bollywood's glamorous facade and its controversies.

It is also reported that this Netflix series will also see some really interesting cameo appearances including papa Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar among others.