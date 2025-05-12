Family drama ‘Deeksha’ gears up for June release

The upcoming family entertainer Deeksha, produced under the banners of RK Films and Sigdha Creations, is all set for a June release. Directed by RK Goud and produced by Dr.Prathani Ramakrishna Goud and P. Ashok Kumar, the film stars Kiran and Alekhya Reddy in the lead roles, with Aaqsa Khan, Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika, and Rohith Sharma in key supporting parts.

Speaking at a press meet on Monday, director-producer Dr.Prathani Ramakrishna Goud shared, "Deeksha is a powerful family drama infused with mythological elements, action, and emotion. Kiran delivers a standout performance as Bheemudu, and Aaqsa Khan's special song is sure to grab attention." The film features five action sequences and an impressive soundtrack composed by Raj Kiran.

Hero Kiran expressed gratitude for being part of the project, while Aaqsa Khan and Tulasi appreciated the opportunity to work under the RK Films banner. Rohith Sharma, who plays the antagonist, shared his excitement and thanked the team for his role.

With the shoot completed, the team is confident Deeksha will resonate with audiences when it hits theatres next month.