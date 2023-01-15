Filipino American ‘R'Bonney Gabriel’ Is Crowned As The New Miss Universe

The New Miss Universe is all crowned a few minutes ago… Filipino American R'Bonney Gabriel bags the beauty pageant this year while Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela becomes the First Runner-Up and Andreína Martínez of the Dominican Republic is the second runner-up of the 71st Miss Universe Pageant 2023. The gala event was held in New Orleans!



The New Miss Universe is Gabriel… She is crowned by the former year's beauty queen Harnaz Sandhu from India. Gabriel is all enjoying the most special moment of her life and is all happy while getting crowned.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Before crowing Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu from India made her entry in the glamorous avatar wearing a designer black gown. She holds back tears while walking down the stage. Harnaaz's voice was played on the stage when she was walking down… "I was 17-years-old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing."

Coming to India's Divita Rai, she made it to the Top 16 but couldn't get her place in the top 5. Well, Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez, Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and the USA's R'Bonney Gabriel are finalists and they were questioned on various topics to pick the winner.

The question which sealed the Miss Universe 2023 title for Gabriel is, "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?"

The beauty queen's answer goes… "Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change."

Congratulations Gabriel…