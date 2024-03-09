Film spotlighting Sandeshkhali atrocities announced

A film shedding light on the atrocities in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has been revealed. The untitled film, set for release in 2025, is directed by Saurabh Tewari and aims to depict the struggles faced by the village residents, particularly women, allegedly at the hands of Trinamool Congress members led by Shahjahan Sheikh.

The teaser video circulating on social media unveils the film's tagline, stating it's a "true story of war against abuse, fear, and suppression." The video features impactful words such as vote bank, demographic war, rape, killings, child abuse, land encroachment, and kidnapping, accompanied by an image of the protesting hands of women. Another line emphasizes, "A cry for justice echoing from the land of Sandeshkhali."

The film, presented by Parin Multimedia, is scheduled to tackle significant issues plaguing the village, with a focus on the fight against abuse and injustice. The cast is currently being finalized, and the screenplay is crafted by Amitabh Singh and Ishan Bajpai. The movie aims to bring attention to the struggles faced by the people of Sandeshkhali and amplify their call for justice, aligning with the themes of International Women's Day.