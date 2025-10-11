First Look of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ promises more romance, chaos and family drama

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De is finally here. Titled De De Pyaar De 2, the film brings back Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as Ashish and Ayesha, rekindling their unconventional love story. On Saturday, the makers released the first look motion poster, giving fans a glimpse of the emotional and dramatic journey that awaits.

The motion poster hints that the sequel will once again explore the clash between love and family expectations. This time, Ayesha introduces Ashish to her family, particularly her strict father, Dev Khurana, played by veteran actor Madhavan. The central question teased by the makers is whether Ashish will finally earn the approval of Ayesha’s parents.

The cast also sees the return of familiar faces — Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood — who will be part of what promises to be a chaos-filled family saga. Adding to the excitement, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj are set to appear in special cameo roles.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, the makers wrote,

“Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025.”

The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, while the story has been written by Tarun Jain in collaboration with Luv Ranjan, known for his quirky and youthful takes on modern relationships. The music is composed by Ariyan Mehedi, and Sudhir K. Chaudhary handles cinematography.

According to industry reports, the official trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 will be launched on October 14, a month ahead of the film’s release. The trailer will reportedly be unveiled at a grand event attended by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Madhavan, along with the director and producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan.

The original film explored the relationship between a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman, dealing with the family drama that ensues. The sequel now promises to take the story forward with deeper emotional conflicts and humorous twists.

De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, and is slated for theatrical release on November 14, 2025. Fans can expect another entertaining blend of romance, comedy, and family drama.