First Single 'Ponge Nadhi' From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Is Out…

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series is the most-awaited one of this year… The first part of this movie is all set to release in September and thus the makers are slowly releasing updates on social media to keep up the hype. They already shared the character first look posters and introduced Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha. Now, they unveiled the first song "Ponge Nadhi…" song the movie and elevated Karthi aka Vanthiyathevan's character in the video.



Karthi also shared the song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing this song, he also wrote, "When I heard this song for the very first time, I felt as if I was riding into the Chola Kingdom! Pure magic! Join me in this journey. பொன்னி நதி - https://youtu.be/Oh5sU8YzF1A #PS1FirstSingle #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman".

The song elevated Karthi's character and also showcased beautiful picturesque places rolling us back to Chola dynasty!

This is the Telugu version of the song "Ponge Nadhi…". AR Rahman's composition took it to the next level!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie.

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…