French President Emmanuel Macron features Dhurandhar song in tribute video after India visit, netizens react

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has stirred widespread social media buzz in India by featuring the title track from the blockbuster Hindi film Dhurandhar in a short tribute video marking the end of his recent state visit to the country.

Macron shared a 43-second montage on X, formerly Twitter, captioned “Thank You India!”, showcasing highlights from his trip, including his ceremonial welcome, moments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a jog through the streets of Mumbai and cultural engagements across cities.

What captured the attention of Indian audiences, however, was the energetic song “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” playing in the background — the title track from Dhurandhar. The unexpected musical choice quickly became the talk of social media, with many users praising the selection and interpreting it as a cultural nod to a major success in Hindi cinema. One user described the track as “lit”, while others celebrated the blend of diplomacy with popular culture.

Macron’s visit included participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and strategic dialogues to strengthen France-India ties in technology, innovation and other sectors. The video’s creative soundtrack choice added an informal cultural layer to what was otherwise a high-level diplomatic engagement.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has achieved record-breaking status at the box office and remains a favourite among audiences, heightening the resonance of its inclusion in Macron’s tribute.

The video’s use of the song also sparked humorous online commentary, with some netizens suggesting the gesture carried subtle political undertones and others simply enjoying the cultural homage.