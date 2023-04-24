From Agent To Ponniyin Selvan 2: Check Out The New Releases Of April Last Week
- Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Agent movies will hit the theatres this week!
- Even Nani's Dasara and Priyanka Chopra's Citadel are also ready to hit the OTT platforms…
April month gave us many reasons to reach theatres as Samantha's Shaakuntalam, Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a few other movies hit the silver screens. Even the last week of this month also holds the blockbuster movies like Agent and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Even OTT platforms also hold some exciting new shows… So, let us check out the new releases of this week!
Tollywood
Agent
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk
Director: Surender Reddy
Genre: Action spy drama
The trailer starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown. At the end, the wilderness of Akhil holding the deadly machine gun along with flaunting his six pack makes the trailer worth watching!
Kollywood
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Star Cast:
S Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai, Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola, Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi, Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan, Prabhu as Periya Velaar, Lal as Malayaman, Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, Rahman as Madhurantakan, Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy) and Kishore as Ravidasan!
Director: Mani Ratnam
Genre: Historical drama of the Chola dynasty
Bollywood
1. U-Turn
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Streaming Platform: Zee 5
Star Cast: Alaya F, Rajesh and Aashim
Director: Arif Khan
Genre: Mysterious thriller
2. The Song of Scorpions
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Star Cast: Irrfan Khan and Golshifteh Farahani
Director: Anup Singh
Genre: Thriller
Being the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan, it is being re-released in the theatres on 28th ahead of his death anniversary…
OTT New Releases:
1. Dasara
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Streaming Date: 27th April, 2023
Director: Srikanth Odela
Star Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshit Shetty
2. Citadel
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Streaming Date: 28th April, 2023
Director: David Weil
Star Cast: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Genre: American science fiction action thriller
Now, let us check the new shows of OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…
Amazon Prime Video
Released April 26
• Crazy Love (2007)
• Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Freevee)
• Syrup (2013)
Released April 28
Citadel (2023) *Prime Video Original Series
Disney+ Hotstar
April 26
• "Matildas: The World at Our Feet" (Mini-series)
• "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" (Shorts)
April 28
"Peter Pan & Wendy"
April 29
"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Season 1, Episode 15)
April 30
"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Season 11, Episode 4)
Netflix
April 25
• The Hateful Eight
• The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
• John Mulaney: Baby J
• The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
April 26
• The Good Bad Mother
• Kiss, Kiss!
• Love After Music
• Workin' Moms: Season 7
April 27
• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
• The Matchmaker
• The Nurse
• Sharkdog: Season 3
• Sweet Tooth: Season 2
April 28
• AKA
• InuYasha: Season 6
• King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
So guys enjoy watching these new movies and shows this week and have a great summer!