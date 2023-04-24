From Agent To Ponniyin Selvan 2: Check Out The New Releases Of April Last Week

April month gave us many reasons to reach theatres as Samantha's Shaakuntalam, Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a few other movies hit the silver screens. Even the last week of this month also holds the blockbuster movies like Agent and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Even OTT platforms also hold some exciting new shows… So, let us check out the new releases of this week!



Tollywood

Agent

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Director: Surender Reddy

Genre: Action spy drama

The trailer starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown. At the end, the wilderness of Akhil holding the deadly machine gun along with flaunting his six pack makes the trailer worth watching!

Kollywood



Ponniyin Selvan 2

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast:

S Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai, Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola, Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi, Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan, Prabhu as Periya Velaar, Lal as Malayaman, Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, Rahman as Madhurantakan, Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy) and Kishore as Ravidasan!

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Historical drama of the Chola dynasty

Bollywood



1. U-Turn

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Alaya F, Rajesh and Aashim

Director: Arif Khan

Genre: Mysterious thriller

2. The Song of Scorpions



Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast: Irrfan Khan and Golshifteh Farahani

Director: Anup Singh

Genre: Thriller

Being the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan, it is being re-released in the theatres on 28th ahead of his death anniversary…

OTT New Releases:



1. Dasara

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: 27th April, 2023

Director: Srikanth Odela

Star Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshit Shetty

2. Citadel



Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: 28th April, 2023

Director: David Weil

Star Cast: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Genre: American science fiction action thriller

Now, let us check the new shows of OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

Released April 26

• Crazy Love (2007)

• Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Freevee)

• Syrup (2013)

Released April 28

Citadel (2023) *Prime Video Original Series

Disney+ Hotstar

April 26

• "Matildas: The World at Our Feet" (Mini-series)

• "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" (Shorts)

April 28

"Peter Pan & Wendy"

April 29

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Season 1, Episode 15)

April 30

"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Season 11, Episode 4)

Netflix

April 25

• The Hateful Eight

• The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

• John Mulaney: Baby J

• The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

April 26

• The Good Bad Mother

• Kiss, Kiss!

• Love After Music

• Workin' Moms: Season 7

April 27

• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2

• The Matchmaker

• The Nurse

• Sharkdog: Season 3

• Sweet Tooth: Season 2

April 28

• AKA

• InuYasha: Season 6

• King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

So guys enjoy watching these new movies and shows this week and have a great summer!