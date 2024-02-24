‘Ground’ review: Dedicated to Gully cricket lovers

Rating: 2.75/5

In the realm of Telugu cinema, where big-budget spectacles often dominate the landscape, "Ground" emerges as a refreshing and distinctive gem. Directed and produced by Suraj, a passionate cinema enthusiast and software professional, the film stands out with its small budget yet impactful storytelling. "Ground" offers a departure from the conventional movie tropes, presenting a narrative grounded in everyday life.

Story:

At its core, "Ground" captures the essence of Sunday gully cricket, a pastime familiar to many. Suraj successfully weaves a tale around the events unfolding on a nondescript gully ground, bringing to life the experiences and challenges faced by a group of boys engaged in a friendly cricket match. What sets "Ground" apart is its commitment to authenticity, presenting these events as if they are unfolding right before the audience's eyes. The narrative takes an intriguing turn when the boys encounter a rival group on the same ground, leading to a conflict that unfolds with naturalness and simplicity.

Performances:

The film introduces a fresh cast of actors, each contributing significantly to the authenticity of the storytelling. Hari, making his debut as the cricket team captain, delivers a commendable performance. The camaraderie and chemistry among the group of friends, all newcomers, is palpable and adds a layer of relatability to the film. Tejaswini shines in her role as the heroine, bringing a delightful charm and authenticity to her character. Durga, portraying the role of the heroine's friend, and Preeti as the mischievous sister, both deliver noteworthy performances. Nagaraju, in the role of the hero's friend, adds depth to the ensemble cast. The performances collectively create a tapestry of characters that resonate with ease and appeal.

Technicalities:

As a first-time producer and director, Suraj exhibits a commendable knack for capturing the essence of everyday life on film. Despite the constraints of a low budget, Suraj maximizes his resources to present a narrative that feels genuine and unfiltered. The use of natural light and ambient sounds as background music adds a layer of authenticity to the storytelling. Bhaskar's music complements the narrative beautifully, staying true to the film's commitment to natural sounds. The cinematography by Zaheer Bhasha and the editing work contribute to the film's overall excellence, capturing the simplicity and nuances of gully cricket.

Analysis:

The film maintains a brisk pace, keeping the audience invested without succumbing to dull moments. Each character, no matter how small the role, contributes significantly to the overall narrative, adding depth to the storytelling. The film's portrayal of gully cricket and everyday life deviates from the usual cinematic norms, providing a fresh and relatable perspective.

Talking about the drawbacks, while the film manages to maintain a captivating pace, there are moments of slight lag, hindering the overall fluidity.

On a whole, "Ground" stands as a commendable effort in independent Telugu cinema, offering a genuine and heartwarming portrayal of everyday life. With its engaging narrative, authentic performances, and commitment to simplicity, the film caters to a youthful audience and gully cricket enthusiasts. Suraj's directorial debut is a testament to the potential of storytelling beyond the mainstream.