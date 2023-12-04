  • Menu
‘Guru’ actress gets injured in shooting

Ritika Singh, the actress with a background in kickboxing, has garnered a significant fan base despite doing less films

Ritika Singh, the actress with a background in kickboxing, has garnered a significant fan base despite doing less films. The actress is active social media handle Instagram posting her kickboxing and workout videos. Recently, she shared a photo revealing a minor hand injury sustained during the shooting of her upcoming film, complemented by a video update.


Despite prior warnings from the film’s team regarding the action sequence, an unforeseen accident occurred, leading Ritika to seek medical attention promptly. On the workfront, Ritika is deeply engrossed in the filming of Rajinikanth’s 170th movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

