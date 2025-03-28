Guru Randhawa joins hands with Warner Music India for his bold new album ‘Without Prejudice’

Renowned singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has announced his highly anticipated new album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. Marking a fresh chapter in his career, the album is set to showcase his artistic evolution and global appeal.

Expressing his excitement about this partnership, Guru stated, “This album represents evolution—not just mine, but of the music I want to create and the audiences I want to connect with. Without Prejudice is about breaking barriers and embracing fresh sounds that speak to a global audience while staying true to my roots. With Warner Music India by my side, I’m thrilled to embark on this journey and bring something truly special to my fans.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, praised Guru’s impact on the music industry, saying, “Guru Randhawa has been instrumental in bringing Punjabi music to a global stage, and this album marks an exciting new phase in his journey. We’re committed to supporting his artistic vision while helping him build a well-rounded brand across music, live experiences, and fan engagement.”

Without Prejudice, Guru’s first studio album since 2023, features nine electrifying tracks, including Snapback, Sirra, New Age, Qatal, From Ages, Jaaneman, Kithe Vasde Ne, Surrey Connection, and Gallan Battan. Blending Afropop and Indian pop, the album introduces a bold new sonic direction.

The first single, Gallan Battan, will drop on March 28, accompanied by its music video. The album also boasts collaborations with Zehr Vibe, NSeeB, Bob, B. Randhawa, Kiran Bajwa, and Prem Lata. With a mix of innovation and cultural depth, Without Prejudice promises to be a game-changer in the music industry.