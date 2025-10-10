Hansal Mehta Defends National Mental Health Ambassador Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has recently been at the forefront of two significant discussions in the Indian film industry- her demand for 8 hours of work shift plus promoting mental health awareness

Following her exit from the films Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika finally addressed the industry's demanding work culture. Reports suggested that her departure was due to her request for regulated 8-hour workdays, a move she emphasized was essential for better work-life balance, especially after becoming a mother. She expressed that motherhood had pushed her out of her comfort zone in a positive way, making her more social and patient.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has, now, extended support to Deepika's stance, criticizing the normalization of long working hours and the toll it takes on personal lives. He highlighted the exhaustion faced by crew members, especially daily wage workers, and called for a reevaluation of the industry's work culture. In a long X post, Mehta shared, "In our line of work, a 12-hour day is politely called a "shift." The truth is, between the chaos of shoots, the endless commute, hurried meals and barely a few hours of broken sleep, there’s little left of us. Where does our mental health or physical well-being fit into this equation?

Adding further, the filmmaker quoted, "Weekends are rarely weekends. Breaks are looked down upon. Somewhere along the way exhaustion became normalised and rest became a privilege. Sometimes I wonder : can this really be called an industry if it runs on the relentless draining of its people?"

Championing Mental Health Awareness

On World Mental Health Day, Deepika has been appointed as India's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This appointment recognizes her ongoing efforts to raise awareness about mental health issues, a cause she has been passionate about since founding The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. The foundation offers free counseling, psychiatric support, and training programs to help doctors address mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Deepika has also been at the receiving end of the flak due to an Abu Dhabi tourism advertisement, which showcases her wearing an Abaya, which some have mistaken as a Hijab.