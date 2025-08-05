Hansika Removes Wedding Video and Instagram Posts with Husband, Fueling Divorce Speculation

Actor Hansika Motwani is reportedly heading towards a divorce with her husband Sohael Khaturiya. The reports come nearly three years after the couple got a much-publicised wedding in December 2022. Rumours are going strong as the actress Hansika deletes the wedding video of her husband on her Instagram account. The report said the actress has been living with her mother for the last few months. The couple got married in a series on JioHotstar, which had six episodes. Neither Hansika Motwani nor her husband has commented on the Hansika Motwani divorce rumours.

Actor Hansika Motwani, who has appeared in a number of South Indian films, has not made any posts on Instagram since July 18, 2025. Recently, a number of Hansika Instagram posts were deleted, which has left fans intrigued. Given the Hansika social media activity swirling around her marriage, the change in her online behaviour has caused fans to speculate that all is not well between her and her husband, with some even claiming that divorce is in the offing. A few pictures of Hansika with her husband are still there, but most of Hansika deleted posts.

In the series about their wedding, Hansika has said that she will be leaving her mother’s apartment and moving in with her husband, but they have had Hansika marriage trouble. Following reports of her divorce from Sohael, Hansika has reportedly returned to live with her mother.

The wedding of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya has been well known and is a big thing. Sohael proposed to Hansika at the world‑famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, in early 2022. Both of them have been quite open about their relationship, and their engagement and wedding ceremony were even the show’s subject called ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya did not know each other before their wedding, but Sohael had been married to Rinky Bajaj before, and she is said to have been a good friend of Hansika.