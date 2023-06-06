  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Here is the breaking update on Ajith’s next

Ajith Kumar
x

Ajith Kumar

Highlights

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-talked-about 62nd film, “Vidaa Muyarchi,” was officially announced on May 1, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-talked-about 62nd film, “Vidaa Muyarchi,” was officially announced on May 1, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Ever since the announcement, Ajith fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates on the film’s shoot.

And here comes the much-awaited update on Vidaa Muyarchi’s first schedule. As per the latest reports, the movie’s unit will kick-start the shooting formalities from this week in an undisclosed location in Pune. The entire shoot will be wrapped up by October, before Ajith flags off his world bike tour in November.

Trisha is said to be the female lead in “Vidaa Muyarchi.” The film will mark Trisha and Ajith’s fifth collaboration. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for this Lyca Productions’ venture. “Vidaa Muyarchi” will release theatrically in summer, 2024.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X