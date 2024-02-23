Here is the major update of Prabhas ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ teaser

The highly anticipated Telugu film, "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, is gearing up for its release on May 9, 2024. As the release date approaches, the film's makers are set to unveil the teaser, creating heightened excitement among fans.

Reports suggest that the teaser, set to be released soon, will have a runtime of one minute and twenty-three seconds. The makers aim to provide audiences with a glimpse of the film's essence and storyline, building anticipation for the unique superhero narrative that Nag Ashwin is bringing to the screen.

This collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin marks their first venture together, adding to the film's anticipation. "Kalki 2898 AD" is expected to showcase Prabhas in a superhero role, a departure from his previous characters. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayan is responsible for the film's music, contributing to the grandeur of this magnum opus. With the teaser's impending release, fans and cinephiles are eager to catch a glimpse of the visual spectacle and unique storytelling promised by "Kalki 2898 AD."