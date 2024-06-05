Hesham Abdul Wahab excited for the opportunity to explore new musical avenues in ‘Manamey’

Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab shed light on the much-anticipated film 'Maname,' marking a significant milestone as Sharwanand's landmark 35th movie. Directed by Sriram Aditya and produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the Ramsay Studios production and People Media Factory banner, 'Maname' promises to be a captivating family entertainer.



When asked about the difference between 'Maname' and his previous film 'Hi Nana,' Wahab emphasized that the two films are entirely distinct in terms of storyline and emotions. With 'Maname' being a proper commercial film, Wahab expressed excitement about the opportunity to explore new musical avenues.

Reflecting on the significance of music in 'Maname,' Wahab revealed the unprecedented challenge of composing 16 songs for the film. Director Sriram Aditya's vision and storytelling prowess inspired Wahab to craft a diverse musical palette that seamlessly integrates with the narrative.

Sharing his favorite tracks from the film, Wahab expressed a deep attachment to all the songs, highlighting the collaborative effort in bringing the music to life. Praising Sharwanand's stellar performance, Wahab commended the entire cast for their exceptional portrayals.

Regarding the background score, Wahab described it as a transformative experience, meticulously crafted to enhance the cinematic experience. He also lauded the producers of People Media Factory for their passion and support in ensuring the film's grandeur.

Expressing his admiration for the Telugu film industry, Wahab acknowledged the industry's vibrant music culture and the warm reception from audiences. As 'Maname' gears up for its theatrical release, Wahab's insights offer a glimpse into the musical extravaganza awaiting audiences.







