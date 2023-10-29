‘Hi Nanna’ promotions on full swing

Following the release of the pleasant and emotional teaser a couple of weeks ago, the buzz and expectations on Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming family drama, “Hi Nanna,” have reached the next level. The film is gearing up for its world theatrical release on December 7.

Starting the promotions early, Nani and Mrunal Thakur shot for a special interview. While a few glimpses from the interview have been released online, the full video will be out very soon. Going by the onset stills, the video interview is sure to offer a fun ride to the viewers.

“Hi Nanna” also features Baby Kiara in a significant role. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, the film has its soundtrack composed by “Kushi” fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Theegala have jointly bankrolled the project. “Hi Nanna” will have a pan-India release in Hindi as well as the four major South Indian languages.