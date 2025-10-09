Hit combo reloaded: Niharika Konidela and director Yadu Vamsi reunites

The sensational team behind last year’s surprise blockbuster Committee Kurrollu is gearing up for a grand reunion. According to industry buzz, director Yadu Vamsi and producer Niharika Konidela are teaming up once again for a new project under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner. Reliable sources reveal that the film is currently in the discussion stage and is expected to go on floors in 2026.

Committee Kurrollu made headlines in 2024 as a small-budget film that broke all expectations at the box office. Made with a modest cost of ₹9 crore, the film grossed ₹18.5 crore theatrically and fetched an additional ₹6 crore from non-theatrical deals, achieving a remarkable total of ₹24.5 crore. The film stood out for introducing 11 new male leads and 4 heroines, making it a rare experimental success in Telugu cinema.

The film also excelled on the awards front. At SIIMA 2025, Niharika Konidela won Best Debut Producer, while Sandeep Saroj received Best Debut Actor. The film also earned top honours at the Telangana Government’s Gaddar Awards, winning Best Feature Film on National Integration and Social Upliftment. Director Yadu Vamsi was honoured as Best Debut Director, marking a milestone in his career.

Meanwhile, Pink Elephant Pictures is already busy with Production No. 2, directed by Manasa Sharma and starring Sangeet Shobhan and Nayan Sarika. Touted as a fantasy-comedy entertainer, the film has story and screenplay by Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala, music by Anudeep Dev, and Manyam Ramesh as executive producer.

With the highly successful Committee Kurrollu still winning accolades, expectations are sky-high from the upcoming Yadu Vamsi–Niharika collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement soon.