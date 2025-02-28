Live
- CM sanctions ₹5 lakh aid for visually impaired bride
- Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as chairman of APPTD
- PCC Chief Mahesh Goud to Chair Key Congress Workers' Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan
- Caste Census Survey Concludes Today in Telangana
- Bapuji Gurukul schools ensure quality education
- Payyavula Keshav to table budget 2025-26 in assembly, performs puja
- BJP MLA proposes renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh
- PWD Minister instructs officials to begin construction of flyovers
- ‘Non-installation of CCTVs in BJP MLAs’ constituencies to be probed’
- Court acquits Army officer in rape case
Just In
Gene Hackman found dead
Highlights
Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday. He was 95. Hackman was a frequent and...
Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday.
He was 95. Hackman was a frequent and versatile presence on screen from the 1960s until his re-tirement. Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead. Hackman was one of the industry's most respected and honoured performers.
His dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven” and had a breakout performance in “Bonnie and Clyde”.
Next Story