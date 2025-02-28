Gene Hackman found dead

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday.

He was 95. Hackman was a frequent and versatile presence on screen from the 1960s until his re-tirement. Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead. Hackman was one of the industry's most respected and honoured performers.

His dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven” and had a breakout performance in “Bonnie and Clyde”.