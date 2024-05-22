Hwang Jung-min’s ‘I, The Executioner’ premiere at Cannes, gets 10-minute standing ovation

The 77th Cannes Film Festival witnessed an unforgettable moment as the electrifying thriller ‘I, The Executioner,’ starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, captivated audiences and garnered a remarkable 10-minute standing ovation. Amidst the thunderous applause, Jung Hae-in's emotional response added a poignant touch to the occasion, reflecting the profound impact of the film's gripping narrative.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan, ‘I, The Executioner’ unfolds a riveting tale centered around detective Seo Do-cheol and the challenges faced by the Violent Crimes Investigation Division. With a stellar cast including Jung Hae-in, Hwang Jung-min, Jang Yoon-ju, and Oh Dal-su, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience that resonates with audiences on multiple levels.



The Cannes Film Festival, renowned as one of the premier events in the global film industry, serves as a platform for showcasing diverse cinematic works from around the world. This year's festival, spanning from May 14 to 25, has drawn attention not only for its prestigious lineup but also for the appointment of esteemed figures such as Greta Gerwig as jury president and the participation of renowned talents like French actress Camille Cottin.

The overwhelming response to ‘I, The Executioner’ underscores its significance as a standout feature at Cannes, where it competes with other compelling narratives vying for recognition and acclaim. The emotional depth conveyed by Jung Hae-in's tearful reaction during the ovation resonates with audiences, reflecting the profound impact of the film's narrative and performances.