Keanu Reeves reflects on the 25th anniv. of ‘The Matrix’ and its enduring impact

The sci-fi thriller The Matrix, directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, became an instant pop culture phenomenon upon its release in 1999 and continues to leave a significant impact. Now, in 2024, the film has completed 25 years since its debut. Marking this special occasion, Keanu Reeves, who starred as Neo, recently opened up about his emotions and the film’s lasting legacy.





During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves took a moment to reflect on the profound influence of The Matrix. He shared how the film changed his life and positively touched the lives of countless others. “The Matrix changed my life, and over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways,” Reeves expressed, visibly moved. “As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story. The amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… It’s the best.”



Reeves, who reprised his role as Neo in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections, has always spoken fondly about the film. He believes it significantly influenced cinema, particularly in terms of its innovative action sequences and philosophical themes. “I think the influences that went into The Matrix brought those influences to other filmmakers in terms of anime, camera angles, and action. It started training actors and actresses to try and do more physical acting,” Reeves told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. He added, “The humour, the style, and maybe, well, I don’t know about the ambition. It’s tough to make such an entertaining kind of science fiction film that’s also about philosophy and big ideals.”

As The Matrix celebrates its 25th anniversary, fans and creators alike continue to acknowledge its groundbreaking contribution to the film industry. The movie not only redefined the sci-fi genre but also left an indelible mark on popular culture, inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences around the world.