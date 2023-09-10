Kylie Minogue opens up on keeping away from limelight after mental health struggles

Singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue confessed she grappled with fame and was forced to step out of the spotlight for the sake of her mental health.



The ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker said her huge popularity had a negative impact on her well-being and her decision to lead a private life was to protect herself and her family from the public eye.

The 55-year-old singer, who appears on the cover of Rolling Stone UK’s October/November 2023 issue, revealed she made sacrifices in her life despite being a prominent figure in the music world.

In an honest confession, she said: “What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people, I had that, I lived that,” she told Rolling Stone UK. It wasn’t a decision [to stay private], it was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.’”

Revealing how she prioritises her mental health alongside her busy life, she continued: “It takes some work, and it takes some sacrifice. I can really go from doing a full kind of blitz of doing it all and then stop and recalibrate”.

The famed singer also opened up about struggling with her self-esteem, saying: “Every artist that’s ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it’s okay.”

She added how recording and writing music is an outlet for her emotions, and is just "like talking with a friend." In the Interview with the music publication, she said: “I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with and it’s like talking with a friend. Speaking your truth is helpful. When I am able to do that, I like to almost paint it instead of just spilling it out. I like to have some poetry with it to not be entirely obvious.”