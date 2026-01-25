I want to do different and intense roles like Vikram’s in ‘Siva Putrudu’: Actor Shivakarthik

Actor Shivakarthik is currently enjoying one of the most rewarding phases of his career, with his latest blockbuster Shambhala earning widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike. As part of the film’s success celebrations, the actor opened up about his journey in the industry, revisiting the struggles, setbacks, and turning points that shaped him.

Hailing from an agriculture-based family in Varagani village of Guntur district, Shivakarthik revealed that he entered the film industry without any background or connections. “My father is a farmer, and I came into cinema purely on my own,” he said, recalling how he was selected from thousands of aspirants during auditions for Josh. This led to early opportunities in films like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Pilla Zamindar.

While working steadily as a character artist, Shivakarthik got his first break as a lead actor with Lajja, a project he worked on for over two years. However, the film failed to deliver the expected results, resulting in a difficult phase professionally. Encouragement from filmmaker Bobby after Pantham helped him regain confidence during that period.

A strong performance in RGV’s Bhairava Geetha caught the attention of director Boyapati Srinu, leading to a role in Akhanda. Subsequent films like Ugram and Thandel further strengthened his reputation.

Speaking about Shambhala, Shivakarthik credited director Ugandhar Muni for offering him a role that allowed emotional depth and versatility. He also praised lead actor Aadi’s dedication, calling it a motivating force for the entire team.

Looking ahead, Shivakarthik said his ultimate dream is to portray intense, transformative roles where audiences see only the character, not the actor. He will next be seen in key roles in Haindava and Vrushakarma, both slated for release this year.