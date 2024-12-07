I want to prove North Indian cinema can also deliver massive blockbusters: Singga

Punjabi singer-turned-filmmaker Singga is making waves with his debut production “Fakkar”, an intense cinematic venture that is already generating buzz for its unique concept and detailed execution. Known for his chartbusters like “Badnam” and “Sheh”, Singga, whose real name is Manpreet Singh, is taking on multiple roles in his first film—from writing and directing to conceptualizing.

“This film and character are deeply personal to me,” Singga shared. “It’s my vision entirely, from the concept to direction to writing. With Fakkar, I want to prove that North Indian cinema can deliver massive box-office hits too.”

A striking highlight of the production is the meticulous prosthetic makeup required to create the intense, mysterious look of the titular character. “I spent 6-7 hours daily in the prosthetic chair to achieve the transformation. The process was painstaking, with every detail, from burn marks to rugged textures, crafted to make the character authentic and terrifyingly realistic,” he revealed.

Despite the physical and mental challenges, Singga described the experience as deeply rewarding. “Bringing this character to life has been a demanding journey, but every moment has been worth it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this wild and badass avatar,” he said.

Scheduled for release in 2025, Fakkar is touted as an intense cinematic masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and brimming with gritty storytelling. It aims to raise the bar for Punjabi cinema and expand its reach.

Beyond filmmaking, Singga is a multi-talented force in Punjabi entertainment. Renowned as a singer, songwriter, rapper, and composer, he has also left his mark in Bollywood with “Jora: The Second Chapter.” With Fakkar, he’s ready to redefine his legacy in the industry.

Fans eagerly await the unveiling of Singga's directorial debut, which promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Punjabi cinema.








