IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

A.R. Murugadoss, director of the No. 1 most anticipated Indian movie Sikandar, said, “I’m deeply humbled to see Sikandar topping the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 list! Working with Salman Khan has been incredible. His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express. Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025

1. Sikandar

2. Toxic

3. Coolie

4. Housefull 5

5. Baaghi 4

6. The Raja Saab

7. War 2

8. L2: Empuraan

9. Deva

10. Chhaava

11. Kannappa

12. Retro

13. Thug Life

14. Jaat

15. Sky Force

16. Sitaare Zameen Par

17. Thama

18. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

19. Alpha

20. Thandel

Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2025, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

It is noteworthy that among the 20 titles on the list, 11 are Hindi movies, three each are Tamil and Telugu, two are Kannada, and one is a Malayalam movie. Akshay Kumar stars in three movies on the list: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Kannappa (No. 11), and Sky Force (No. 15), and so does Rashmika Mandanna: Sikandar (No. 1), Chhaava (No. 10), and Thama (No. 17). Mohanlal, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani star in two titles each. Five titles on the list are sequels or installments of popular franchises: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Baaghi 4 (No. 5), War 2 (No. 7), Sitaare Zameen Par (No. 16), and Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 (No. 18).

IMDb customers can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to receive alerts when they become available.