Just In
IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025
Sikandar is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2025, based on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide
IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
A.R. Murugadoss, director of the No. 1 most anticipated Indian movie Sikandar, said, “I’m deeply humbled to see Sikandar topping the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 list! Working with Salman Khan has been incredible. His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express. Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”
IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025
1. Sikandar
2. Toxic
3. Coolie
4. Housefull 5
5. Baaghi 4
7. War 2
8. L2: Empuraan
9. Deva
10. Chhaava
11. Kannappa
12. Retro
13. Thug Life
14. Jaat
15. Sky Force
17. Thama
18. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1
19. Alpha
20. Thandel
Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2025, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
It is noteworthy that among the 20 titles on the list, 11 are Hindi movies, three each are Tamil and Telugu, two are Kannada, and one is a Malayalam movie. Akshay Kumar stars in three movies on the list: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Kannappa (No. 11), and Sky Force (No. 15), and so does Rashmika Mandanna: Sikandar (No. 1), Chhaava (No. 10), and Thama (No. 17). Mohanlal, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani star in two titles each. Five titles on the list are sequels or installments of popular franchises: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Baaghi 4 (No. 5), War 2 (No. 7), Sitaare Zameen Par (No. 16), and Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 (No. 18).
IMDb customers can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to receive alerts when they become available. To learn more about the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025, watch this video and view the full list here.